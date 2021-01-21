Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

DXC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after purchasing an additional 126,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,574,000 after purchasing an additional 540,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

