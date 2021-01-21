Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

