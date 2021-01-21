Brokerages Expect Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

