Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce $7.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53 million. Merus posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $28.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $29.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $33.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MRUS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,048. The company has a market cap of $735.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

