Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.83. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

