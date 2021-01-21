Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.15). ProPetro reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

