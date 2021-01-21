Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $29.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $34.31 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $45.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $132.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $140.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $157.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.