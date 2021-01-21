Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce $5.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.65 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

SELB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

