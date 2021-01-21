Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 571,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,931. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

