Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. SJW Group also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $67.30 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SJW Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

