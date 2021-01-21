Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $4.04. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $14.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.78 to $28.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

SAM opened at $922.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $959.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.47. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,384 shares of company stock worth $70,352,529. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

