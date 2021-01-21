Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. Woodward reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,876. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.