Brokers Issue Forecasts for The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AZEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The AZEK’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

