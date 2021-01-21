Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.