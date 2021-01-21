Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $52.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $51.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $73.29 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,903.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,765.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.