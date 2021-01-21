Brokers Offer Predictions for Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

