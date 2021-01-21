Brokers Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PPG opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

