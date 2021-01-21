Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.80. Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 15,715 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

