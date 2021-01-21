Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

