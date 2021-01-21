Bryan Kristian Nagel Sells 9,876 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $316,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 11th, Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

PING traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. 1,071,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,970. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -461.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

