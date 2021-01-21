Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.46 Million

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post $55.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $56.23 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $224.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $225.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $225.10 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $229.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

