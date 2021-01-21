Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 749,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 231,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $427.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

