Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 2,114 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 226,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $90.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.