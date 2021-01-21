Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 1,867 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

