Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,624.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,903.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

