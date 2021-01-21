Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 12.7% Higher This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $28.64 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,168,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,793,114 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.