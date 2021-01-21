Burger Swap Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $27.59 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,169,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,794,493 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

