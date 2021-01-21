Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 606,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 415,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $512,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $502,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

