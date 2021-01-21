Burst (BURST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,195.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $24,195.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,695,134 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

