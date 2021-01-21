Busey Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $411.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

