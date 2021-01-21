Busey Wealth Management Has $41.28 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,765.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,903.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

