Business Credit Alliance Chain Price Hits $0.0001 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $43,593.96 and approximately $162.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

