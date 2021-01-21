Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81

Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $6.95. Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1,416,016 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) Company Profile (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

