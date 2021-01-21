Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,043.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $29.36 million and $44,043.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00429049 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

