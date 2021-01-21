Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.52 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $86.52 million and $22.18 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00422613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,650,377,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,092,544 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

