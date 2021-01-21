BZEdge (BZE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $634.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $103,863.92 and approximately $634.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile