Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 254.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,372,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $16,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

