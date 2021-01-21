Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.75. Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,439,093 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.85. The company has a market capitalization of £27.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53.

Get Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Suckling bought 78,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £11,835.60 ($15,463.29). Also, insider Adrian Fairbourn purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,839.04). Insiders have bought 392,506 shares of company stock worth $5,432,633 over the last ninety days.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.