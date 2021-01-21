Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.22 ($2.17).

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.50 ($2.41). 994,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.65. Cairn Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £920.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

