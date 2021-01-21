Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76). Approximately 529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.40 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 133 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

