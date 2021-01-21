Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Down 13.5%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price fell 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.50. 9,959,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 10,845,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

