Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $81.49.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

