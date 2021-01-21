California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,035 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWT opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

