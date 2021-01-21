Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 13,633 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fortinet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.70.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.