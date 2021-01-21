Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 35,858 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

