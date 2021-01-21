Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,708 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NYSE:PLD opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

