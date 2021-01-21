Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 139,426 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 289.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,426 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

