Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO opened at $503.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

