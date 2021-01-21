Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 9,869 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.