Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $198,508,000 after buying an additional 506,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

